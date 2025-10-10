Multiple Missing, Injured Following Explosion in Hickman County

Authorities have confirmed an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area Friday. Emergency crews are on the scene responding to the situation.

According to WSMV, there is possibly one fatality and nearly 20 people are missing. There are also multiple victims that have been transported to local hospitals.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to avoid the area and follow all instructions from local authorities. Residents nearby are advised to stay clear for their safety.

Officials are also asking people to limit non-emergency calls to the Sheriff’s Office and 911 to keep lines open for urgent matters. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email