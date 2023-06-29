Multiple Agencies Respond to Spring Hill House Fire

Over 30 fire personnel from multiple agencies responded to the Pipkin Hill’s neighborhood for a residential structure fire on June 28, 2023.

Crews arrived to find a deep seated attic fire. Crews made an aggressive attack and worked in extreme heat for over two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Spring Hill Fire Department was assisted by Columbia Fire, Maury County Fire, Williamson County Rescue Squad and Williamson Health EMS.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.