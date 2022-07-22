Multiple Agencies Respond to Concrete Truck Rollover With Patient Entrapment

At 5:15 Thursday morning Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) was dispatched to Hardison Mill Rd for a concrete truck rollover with possible entrapment.

MCFD shared details about the incident on social media stating that “units found a complex entrapment” that required additional resources.

After the concrete truck was lifted vertically off the impacted tree, responders pushed the dash, seat, and other components away from the patient. It took approximately three hours of strenuous work to free the patient. The patient was flown to a trauma center for further evaluation of apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies were on the scene including Franklin Fire Department, Maury County Fire Department, Maury Regional EMS, Air Evac, VUMC Lifeflight, TN Highway Patrol, MCSO, Maury County Highway Department, Maury County OEM’s Rehab Bus, and the agencies were assisted by D&D Towing and Mike’s Tree Service.

MCFD thanks D&D towing for their timely response, Mike’s Tree Service for responding and being available with their expertise in the event they were needed along with Maury County Highway Department and special thanks to Franklin Fire Department for their specialized equipment and additional rescue technicians they provided on scene.

“We appreciate Maury 911 for fulfilling several requests by MCFD for additional resources and contacting various agencies to respond.

Without the coordination and willingness of public and private agencies to come together and work hand in hand, allowing for each other to contribute their expertise where needed, the already lengthy incident would have been even longer,” MCFD wrote on Facebook.