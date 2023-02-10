Multi-Platinum Country Music Star Chris Janson Teams Up with Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Conservationist is on a mission to ensure state’s natural resources are thriving for future generations

Country music star Chris Janson is on a mission to help keep Tennessee beautiful for generations to come. In addition to earning a reputation as one of country music’s most energetic live performers, Janson is also known for using that same energy offstage to advance conservation efforts. His latest effort is a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee.

Janson fell in love with Tennessee’s outdoors after moving to Nashville in 2004 and spends a lot of time exploring the state’s waterways and woods with his family.

“Since moving to Tennessee, I’ve been struck by its natural beauty and all the outdoor activities it offers hunters, fishermen, and everyone who loves to be outside,” said Janson. “In addition to giving back through conservation-related partnerships in Tennessee, one of my greatest conservation goals is getting kids out of their houses, off their devices, and into the great outdoors. Litter on our roads, waterways, and woods affects their ability to enjoy nature. It affects all Tennesseans and endangers wildlife. I want to do my part to ensure our state’s natural resources are thriving for future generations and I am excited to partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee and work together towards a litter-free state.”

As part of the partnership, Janson will help educate Tennesseans about the health and safety impacts of litter on our roadways and waterways through public service announcements, outdoor advertising, and social media channels. “Preventing litter is critical to maintaining the scenic beauty of Tennessee, keeping roadways and waterways safe and clean, and maintaining vibrant communities,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “Chris’s passion for our state and his commitment to conservation makes him a great Nobody Trashes Tennessee ambassador as we continue educating citizens about the myriad impacts of litter.”

All Tennesseans are encouraged to take personal responsibility for the litter in their communities. This may be through the simple act of picking up litter when you see it, taking a litter bag with you when walking, hiking, hunting, or fishing, and by learning what constitutes litter, and taking steps to avoid unintentional litter by securing trash in pickups and knowing that food waste such as apple cores are harmful to wildlife. Citizens may also participate in local cleanups or the no-cost Adopt-A-Highway program. Littering incidents may be reported through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Learn more at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twi tter.

About Chris Janson

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s "Fix A Drink," "Good Vibes," and the triple-platinum "Buy Me A Boat," as well as the more thoughtful truths of "Done," "Things You Can't Live Without," and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year "Drunk Girl." Both "Boat" and "Girl" were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International's prestigious "Songs I Wish I Wish I'd Written" list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw ("Truck Yeah," "How I'll Always Be"), Justin Moore ("Off The Beaten Path"), Cody Johnson ("Let's Build A Fire"), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. ("God Fearin' Man," "Those Days Are Gone") reach for Janson's songs for their projects. Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him "a live legacy in the making," and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation's biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. He was recently awarded the "Fisherman's Best Friend Award" from Bass Pro Shops and continues to make an impact as a Bass Pro Shops/Cabelas brand ambassador with his signature Bass Pro Hat sold exclusively at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. The partnership has raised nearly $1 million since launching in November 2019, with all proceeds supporting nonprofit organizations Tennessee Riverkeeper, Harpeth Conservancy, and Hunters for the Hungry.