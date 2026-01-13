Multi-Car Crash Causes Backup on I-65 in Franklin

Several lanes were blocked on I-65 near I-840 due to an injury crash on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the crash around noon in the northbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 61. Multiple cars were involved and police say the crash reslted in some injuries.

As of 3pm, one lane is still blocked.

