Multi-Agency Pursuit Starts in Spring Hill

From Spring Hill Police

By
Press Release
-
spring hill police car with logo

On February 25th, 2021 SHPD Officers were at Commonwealth at 31 Apartments (2880 Commonwealth Drive) searching for Lewis Platner, 42 years old, who had active arrest warrants from our Department and also for probation violation.

Officers observed Platner and two other persons exit Platner’s apartment. Platner went back into his apartment. The other persons (Later identified as Hannah Williams, 31 of Antioch and Terrance Lewis, 31 of Nashville) got into a vehicle that was registered to Platner.

Officers obtained reasonable suspicion to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled north on Main St. The pursuit was terminated by our Department according to policy. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office observed the subjects in the area of The Fields of Canterbury in Thompson’s Station and the subjects fled from them.

Williams and Lewis are not believed to still be in the area. The SHPD will have pending charges on Lewis. Both Lewis and Williams have outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

