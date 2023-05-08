Mukhtar Scores Hat Trick in Nashville SC’s 3-0 Victory over Chicago Fire FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 6, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night in front of 28,611 fans at GEODIS Park. Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar scored his third career hat trick, second against Chicago Fire FC.

Off a corner kick, midfielder Dax McCarty was brought down in the box for Nashville SC’s first penalty which Mukhtar converted in stoppage time of the first half [WATCH].

The second penalty was earned after Mukhtar sent a pass down the flank to Jacob Shaffelburg, who took his defender inside the 18 before ultimately being dragged down. Mukhtar converted his second penalty in the second half [WATCH], before wrapping up his hat trick evening with a goal in stoppage time [WATCH].

Captain Mukhtar: Mukhtar wore the captain’s armband for the first time in his career at GEODIS Park, second time overall (also, Aug. 27, 2022, at Vancouver Whitecaps FC). The German has now scored six total goals in two career matches against the Fire, both of them being hat tricks. Mukhtar’s first hat trick made history as he scored the fastest hat-trick in MLS history in the span of six minutes (10’, 13’, 16’) in a 5-1 victory on July 17, 2021.

Goals All Around: Nashville SC has now tied its season-high for goals scored in a match in back-to-back weeks, following the three goals scored last week against MLS rival Atlanta United FC.

Joe Reaches 100 Appearances For Nashville: Goalkeeper Joe Willis became the first Nashville SC player in club history to reach 100 MLS regular season appearances with his start tonight. Willis has started in all but two 102 regular season matches in the club’s history. Willis recorded his sixth shutout of the season, tied with Seattle Sounders FC’s Stefan Frei for the league lead.

Personal Record For Head Coach Gary Smith: Head Coach Gary Smith set a new personal record for most wins at an MLS club with his 44th victory tonight, across MLS regular season, postseason and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Smith surpassed his previous record of 43 set with the Colorado Rapids from 2008-11.

Next Match Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on FC Dallas in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Tickets are available by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

