How Much Learning Loss Has COVID-19 Created?

Since schools across the state were simultaneously shuttered back in the spring, parents have quietly been asking themselves a very bleak question: “Just how much damage is the pandemic doing to my child’s education?”

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Education provided the answer no one wanted to hear. Preliminary data reveals an estimated 50 percent decrease in third grade reading proficiency, and a projected 65 percent decrease in math.

State education leaders are now working together to come up with a solution to getting students back on track, but how long can your child wait for a solution? Better yet… what steps can you take in the meantime that might help your child get, or stay, on track academically?

How Can Kids Recover from Learning Loss?

Traditionally, recovering from learning loss has been a significant challenge for students – whether returning from spring break, summer break, or a longer educational disruption (such as an illness). However, there are ways parents can help their children get back on track sooner.

Join a learning pod. These small, in-person groups allow students to learn together under the guidance of parents, tutors, or private teachers. Students can continue to get the socialization that is an important part of a well-rounded educational experience, while also receiving the educational attention they require for advancement.

Hire a tutor. A tutor can provide your child the learning opportunities he or she needs to stay on track throughout this disruptive period.

Create dedicated remote learning spaces. If your child is learning virtually at home, providing a dedicated learning environment can be beneficial. Whether it’s a corner of the living room or an entire study, having a physical place to “go to school” can help students focus on learning.

Learning Lab and Gateway Academy

Learning Lab and Gateway Academy can provide students with the supplemental services needed to help them remain on track, either online or in person. With no distractions, no pressure to keep pace with peers, and no crowded classrooms, students are often able to learn faster and better than they would in a traditional classroom environment.

Gateway Academy is an accredited private school that offers the perfect solution for overcoming COVID-19 learning loss. Gateway Academy is available to students in grades K through 12 and offers several transformational school experiences. Students experience a fully individualized and personalized one-on-one non-traditional model that allows them to learn better in a smaller setting. To learn more about Gateway Academy, watch this video.

There’s nothing more frustrating than watching your child struggle with a subject you barely remember, let alone know how to teach. If your student needs help filling in the gaps, maybe it’s time to seek outside help! Learning Lab provides one-on-one tutoring in any subject, at any grade level, as well as test prep, so students can stay on track academically. Learn more about Learning Lab’s tutoring services.

Closing the Learning Loss Gap

Whatever path parents choose, it will be important in both the short- and long-term to close the learning loss gap that the COVID-19 pandemic response has created. McKinsey & Company estimates “the average K–12 student in the United States could lose $61,000 to $82,000 in lifetime earnings (in constant 2020 dollars)” due to COVID school closures. The study also estimates an additional two to nine percent of high school students could drop out as a result of coronavirus-related closures.

One thing is certain: a quick and effective response to the learning loss experienced in 2020 will be critical. The good news is that parents have options. For additional information and resources in Middle Tennessee, explore Gateway Academy in association with Learning Lab.