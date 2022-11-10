MTSU’s True Blue Recruiting Tour Coming to Franklin Nov. 14

Middle Tennessee State University’s True Blue Tour 2022 is nearing the end of its recruitment effort that visits 14 cities in four states to connect prospective students, their families and local school counselors and community college staff with leadership of MTSU’s 300-plus programs and offerings.

University President Sidney A. McPhee and other administrators and staff have traveled thousands of miles and made multiple overnight trips to showcase what it means to be True Blue and recruit students for 2023 and beyond with three stops to go for this year’s effort.

The next stop brings the tour back closer to home in the Midstate on Monday, Nov. 14., at the Marriott of Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn.

Those interested in attending from Williamson and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend the free events by registering at https://mtsu.edu/rsvp, though attendees can also register on-site and attend the day of. Registration enters attendees into giveaways, including scholarship prizes.

The day is broken up into two events — a luncheon for counselors and community college staff and the prospective student reception in the evening for those interested in becoming Blue Raiders and their families.

Both events feature remarks from McPhee about what it means to be True Blue and a presentation of all the campus has to offer from programs to facilities, housing, scholarships, financial aid and more. Both also offer the opportunity for attendees to meet and interact with the faculty and staff of MTSU’s major colleges and programs to ask questions and learn more about anything related to the university.

The 12:30 p.m. luncheon includes a sit-down meal, and the 6 p.m. reception will have light refreshments.

McPhee wraps up both events with prize and scholarship giveaways, awarding MTSU-themed swag and thousands of dollars in scholarships to a lucky number of attendees.