MTSU’s Parker Hughes Taken in 7th Round By the Jaguars

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes has been selected in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hughes is the 240th overall pick and the first Middle Tennessee receiver to get drafted since Richie James went in the seventh round in 2018 (49ers and also the 240th pick).

Hughes, a former walk-on, played for the Blue Raiders from 2021-2025 and competed in 46 games and had 27 starts. He ended his career with 251 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

The Elizabethton Tenn. native, had a career-best and team-high 100 tackles this past season, including 3.0 TFLs, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two hurries. Hughes served as a team captain and earned second team All-CUSA honors. He was the first MTSU linebacker to record 100 tackles in a season since 2013.

Hughes becomes the 33rd Blue Raider to be drafted by the NFL and the 19th defensive player.

Source: MTSU

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