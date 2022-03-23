MTSU’s Men and Women’s Team Stay Alive in Their Post Season Tournaments

The Blue Raiders men’s and women’s basketball teams are still competing in March with hopes of winning their 1st ever post season tournaments in program history.

The men’s team have advanced to the championship of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI). They have won all 3 of their games in Daytona Beach by an average of 17 points. The Blue Raiders took down California Baptist, Boston University and Abilene Christian. UNC Wilmington is their opponent in the final round of the tournament. Game time is 4 PM on Wednesday, March 23rd on ESPN 2.

The Lady Raiders have made their way to the 3rd round of the WNIT. They took down Wofford and Wake Forrest and will now face in state foe Vanderbilt on Thursday, March 24th at 6:30 PM at Murphy Center. If they win this game they will play the winner of the Marquette and Toledo game.

Despite disappointing losses in their conference tournaments MTSU is one of the few teams left in the nation with both men’s and women’s teams still playing basketball in March.