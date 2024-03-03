MTSU Women’s Soccer Releases Spring Exhibition Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — February 29, 2024 – Middle Tennessee Soccer will prepare for the upcoming fall 2024 regular season with a slate of six spring exhibition games, head coach Aston Rhoden released on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders will open the spring at Austin Peay on March 16 at 1 p.m. before returning home to Hayes Stadium on March 23 to play Cumberland at 1 p.m. MTSU will round out March with a trip to Chattanooga against the Mocs on March 30 at 12 p.m. CT.

Coach Rhoden and the Blue Raiders will host the MTSU Tournament on April 6, where MTSU will play Trevecca, followed by a neutral site match between UT Martin and UT Southern. The losing team in those first two matches will then play in a consolation game, followed by a championship game between the winning teams in the first two matches.

The spring slate will wrap up with a match at noon against Belmont on Saturday, April 13 in Hayes Stadium.

“Spring is a time for growth, and these matches will certainly help us grow in many different areas,” Rhoden said of the upcoming spring schedule. “Competing against in-state rivals will give us the opportunity to better manage key moments in high-stress matches.

“We are really excited to get started and look forward to the challenge ahead.”

MTSU previously defeated Belmont, 3-1, and dropped a 2-1 match against Chattanooga last season. Austin Peay is coming off a 5-11-5 2023 campaign that saw its season end in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament. Cumberland was 16-2-3 last year, winning the Mid-South Conference and falling in the NAIA Round of 16. Trevecca ended its 2023 season with a 6-7-5 record.

Admission to all spring exhibition matches at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium is free.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News