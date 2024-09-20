MTSU Women’s Soccer Falls to FIU in CUSA Opener

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee women’s soccer team (3-6-0, 0-1 CUSA) fell to the FIU Panthers (6-3-0, 1-0 CUSA) tonight in its Conference CUSA opener 4-2 at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.

By the Numbers:

The Blue Raiders capped off the 90 minutes tonight vs. FIU with a pair of goals on 16 total attempts and six on frame. Kvaale and Lebargy were the goalscorers, with Sterbenz and Arasaki picking up the assists. Goalkeeper Demi Gronauer was forced to make seven saves tonight against the Panthers 11 shots on goal.

