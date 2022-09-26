MTSU Women’s Golf Wrap Up Mason Rudolph Championship in 14th

Middle Tennessee women’s golf recorded its best round of the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday, recording a collective 298 (+10). Molly Bebelaar carded a 72 (E) to lead the Blue Raiders in the third round at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

MTSU was 11 strokes better Sunday than on Saturday, as its 10 birdies were its most of any round.

Bebelaar started her day with a birdie on hole 10 as part of her team-leading total of four. She finished the tournament tied for 41st at 224 (+8).

Abbie Lee and Lanie Campbell each carded a 75 (+3) Sunday. Campbell ended the event in a tie for 47th at 225 (+9). Lee’s third round score was her best of the tournament and put her in a tie for 66th at 231 (+15).

Catherine Caudill also recorded her best round of the tournament with a 76 (+4). She finished 73rd at 235 (+19).

Taylor Edlin did not finish the third round.

By the Numbers

8 – Bebelaar’s five birdies in the tournament led the Blue Raiders..

-2 – Hole 4 was once again the kindest to MTSU on Sunday, as the Blue Raiders were 2-under with no bogeys on the par 5 hole.

72 – Bebelaar’s 72 was the best by a Blue Raider in the Mason Rudolph Championship.

Head coach Chris Adams on the Blue Raiders’ finish to the tournament

“We improved today as a team and had some better rounds, and Molly finished strong today. We have a short turnaround before our next tourney, but we are going to be ready.”

Blue Raider Notes

Mississippi State won the team title at 845 (-19).

Auburn’s Megan Schofill was the individual champion at 207 (-9).

The Blue Raiders are back in action at Old Dominion’s Evie Odom Invitational, held Spet. 30-Oct. 2 in Norfolk, Va.

