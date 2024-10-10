MTSU Women’s Basketball to Host Open Practice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball team will hold an open practice on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend and support the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Following the practice, there will be an autographs and meet-and-greet session from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing fans to connect with their favorite players. Additionally, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., attendees can participate in the Select-A-Seat event to secure season tickets. Fans who purchase new season tickets during the event will receive a vintage MTSU Women’s Basketball jersey.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see the 2024-25 team introduced during a timeout at the football game later that evening.

Please note that due to the football game day, the Greenland Lot will be a paid reserved lot. Free parking is available at the Fairview Lots across from the Murphy Center, located on the opposite side of Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Source: MTSU

