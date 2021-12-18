MTSU Wins Their First Bowl Game Since 2017

Friday, December 17

Final Score: 31-24

The Blue Raiders defeated Toledo in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl as double digit under dogs.

MTSU scored 17 points in the 4th quarter to put this game away late. They trailed 17-14 for the majority of the game.

Senior receiver Jarrin Pearce ends his time as a Blue Raider but caught a huge 59 yard touchdown. He ended the day with 114 yards on 4 receptions. Nick Vattiato posted a 65% completion percentage with 2 touchdown passes and 270 yards.

Middle Tennessee turned this season around as they were (1-3) at one point in the season. Blue Raider fans end this year with optimism for the future as Freshmen played huge roles. Vattiato, defensive end Zaylin Wood and receiver Jaylin Lane return next year with valuable experience.

Head Coach Rick Stockstill lead this team to finish the season with the most turnovers in the country with 31. Quincy Riley also finished this season with 5 interceptions which tied for 2nd in all of the FBS.