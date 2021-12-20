MTSU Wins Another Non Conference Game Against Coastal Carolina

Sunday, December 19

Final Score:

MTSU (9-3): 84

Coastal Carolina (7-4): 80

The Blue Raiders extend their home game win streak to 6 and win a close game.

Josh Jefferson was MTSU’s leading scorer with 17 points. He made 5 three pointers and grabbed 4 rebounds as well. As a team they had 5 players score in double digits.

Coastal Carolina held a 2 point lead going into the second half. Rudi Williams led all scorers with 26 points.

The Chanticleers finished ahead of MTSU in most statistics including field goal percentage and rebounds. The stat that really gave the Blue Raiders an advantage was free throws as they made 18 compared to Coastal Carolina’s 11. They also had more points coming off the bench.

Middle Tennessee lead by 8 points in this game which was the largest deficit. Both teams played very similar games which is why this game was as close as it was.

Chattanooga (9-3) will host Middle Tennessee for an in state competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 at 6 PM CT streaming on ESPN+.