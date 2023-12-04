MTSU Wins 14 events at Dean Hayes Indoor Classic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the Dean Hayes Indoor Classic on Saturday in Murphy Center with 14 different event wins.

Men’s Top Performances

· Joel Iheakolam placed first in the men’s triple jump with a 15.01m mark in his first collegiate meet.

· Freshman John Sherman took first in the 300-meter race with a time of 35.85.

· Freshman Brady Daniels placed first in the 400-meter race with a time of 49.09.

· Brian Kiptoo placed first in the 1 mile run with a 4:14.62 time and Vincent Yegon in second running a 4:23.28.

· In the 55-meter dash, Jaelyn Marsh ran a 6.55s time for first place.

· Wail Bourahli took gold in the 600-meter with a 1:18.52 time.

Carmelo Cannizzaro took first place in the 3000-meter race with a personal best time 8:26.88

Women’s Top Performances

· Lyn’Nikka Vance took gold in the women’s long jump with 5.88m and the 55-meter finals with a 7.09.

· In the 55-meter, Tamia Waters ran a 8.40 time for first place.

· Brooke Studnicki finished first in the 1000-meter with a 3:01.78.

· Freshman Eleanor Towe placed first overall in the 1 mile run with a 5:12.73 time.

· Pamela Milano set a new personal best in the women’s 600-meter with a 1:33.54 time for first place.

· Freshman Eleanor Towe placed first overall in the 1 mile run with a 5:12.73 time.

Next up

The men’s and women’s teams will start the new year off in Nashville at the Ed Temple Classic hosted by Tennessee State on Jan. 6.

Final Results

View the final results of this weekend’s meet here.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News