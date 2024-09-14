MTSU to Host Mike Pence for Constitution Day Observance on Sept. 17

Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the United States, will speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Tucker Theatre as part of Middle Tennessee State University’s annual observance of Constitution Day.

Pence will discuss “Defining Democracy,” in keeping with the university-wide examination of the topic, with MTSU history professor Mary Evins. The event is free and open to the public, with free event parking provided at the Reese Smith lot located at Faulkinberry Drive and Champion Way adjacent to Tucker Theatre.

“Democracy — however anyone individually defines it — is on the line in the November 2024 election. And our purpose at MTSU is always to be at the forefront of relevant issues we need to explore and from which we can learn,” said Evins, research professor in the University Honors College and Department of History and coordinator of MTSU’s American Democracy Project chapter.

Following an on-stage discussion between Pence and Evins, a Q&A with audience members will be held. The event will be livestreamed on MTSU’s True Blue TV channel, the university’s Facebook page and mtsu.edu/live.

Organizers note that because of security protocols, attendees should allow more time to arrive at Tucker Theatre and proceed through the security checkpoints in the lobby. Also, no large bags will be allowed in the venue.

“We at MTSU look forward to being in conversation with the Vice President, and we want our students to engage with him directly,” Evins said. “For Constitution Day, having a campus discussion with an elected official whose historic legacy is that he put the United States Constitution above his own personal political advancement, is both honorable and worthy of sincere respect.”

A native of Indiana, Pence practiced law and hosted a syndicated radio show before he was elected to Congress and later governor of his home state. In 2016, he was elected the 48th Vice President of the United States.

The speaking engagement is also part of the university’s Honors Lecture Series and focus on civic education. Throughout the semester, departments and programs across campus will emphasize the exploration of what democracy means.

“Educating for democracy is the very core of university academic values, explicitly so because we advance diversity of perspective, intellectual pluralism and civil discourse,” Evins said. “Respectful discourse and analysis of ideas are foundational in education and in a thriving democracy.”

Sponsors of the speaking engagement include the American Democracy Project, Albert Gore Research Center, Seigenthaler Chair for Excellence in First Amendment Studies, Center for Educational Media, Department of History, Department of Political and Global Affairs, College of Liberal Arts, University Honors College, Buchanan Fellows Enrichment Fund, Jeff Whorley, League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro/Rutherford County, Distinguished Lecture Fund and Office of the University Provost.

In addition to the Constitution Day speaker, MTSU also annually observes the U.S. Constitution’s 1787 signing with volunteers reading the living document in its entirety in locations across campus throughout the week. For a list of locations, visit https://amerdem.mtsu.edu/.

Tucker Theatre is located inside the Boutwell Dramatic Arts Building, 615 Champion Way. Off-campus visitors can obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or pay by plate by visiting this webpage, https://bit.ly/mtvisitorparking, and clicking the appropriate link under “Visitor Parking.” Visitor permits are $2 per day.

For more information about parking, call the MTSU Parking and Transportation Services Office at 615-898-2850 or visit www.mtsu.edu/parking. A campus map is available at https://bit.ly/MTSUParking.

