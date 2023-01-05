MTSU to Host Groundbreaking for New Student-Athlete Performance Center

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee State University will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Student-Athlete Performance Center on Thursday, January 19 at 4 PM. The event, which is open to the public, will take place inside the Kennon Sports Hall of Fame prior to the men’s basketball game against Charlotte.

The $66-million Student-Athlete Performance Center will be located in the north end zone of Floyd Stadium.

The three-story, 85,500-square-foot performance center will provide all MTSU student-athletes with new facilities for weight training, nutrition, and sports medicine. It will also be the new home for Blue Raider Football, allowing MTSU to relocate its football operations from Murphy Center to Floyd Stadium.

Parking will be available in the Greenland Lot off Greenland Drive.