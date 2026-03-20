MTSU to Host Alumni Spring Showcase

The Middle Tennessee State University Alumni Association is gearing up for its annual Alumni Spring Showcase next month — a 10-day extravaganza of events for both alumni and the public, this year spanning from campus all the way to Nashville with a Nashville Zoo Family Day, multiple theatrical performances, a cooking class, Blue Raider athletic events and more.

Find the full schedule for the over 50 events slated for this year’s April 9-18 MTSU Spring Showcase at http://mtalumni.com/springshowcase.

Now in its 15th year, MTSU organizes the showcase to help reconnect alumni with their True Blue roots and immerse them back in the thriving, bustling MTSU campus and community of today, deep in the full swing of a busy semester.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the traditions that connect us while also experiencing the exciting things happening across campus and with our alumni throughout the surrounding community,” said Rachel Helms, assistant director of Alumni Relations. “Whether it’s bringing your family to the zoo, celebrating a century of student journalism or enjoying performances, conferences and athletics on campus, there’s something for every Blue Raider.”

Learn more about parking (a permit is required to park on campus Monday through Friday) and other pertinent event information, including admission charges for a few events, at http://mtalumni.com/springshowcase.

Featured events

• Alumni Family Day at the Nashville Zoo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 3777 Nashville Pike, Nashville, Tennessee. This alumni-exclusive event includes zoo admission, free parking and a self-guided, timed-entry tour of the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center. The behind-the-scenes experience offers a look at how the zoo provides world-class care for hundreds of animal species. Click here to purchase discounted tickets.

• Celebrate 100 Years of Sidelines!, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Drive, Nashville. For a century, MTSU’s student-run news organization Sidelines has informed, inspired and connected the MTSU community, amplifying student perspectives and documenting the moments that shaped campus and beyond. Alumni, students, faculty and friends are invited to gather for an evening honoring this remarkable legacy.

Click here to register. Admission is free, but those interested are encouraged to reserve a spot since space is limited. Appetizers and beverages will be provided.

• Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, 7:30 p.m. April 9-11, at the Tucker Theatre on campus inside the Boutwell Dramatic Arts Building, 615 Champion Way. The MTSU Theatre and Dance program presents the musical “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812” by Dave Malloy. Based on a dramatic section of the novel “War and Peace,” the production blends theater, opera and contemporary music styles in what has been described as an electropop opera.

Click here to purchase tickets, alumni offered a 20% discount by using code “MTSUAlumni” at checkout.

• Fundamentals of Culinary Arts Class, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, Room 207 of the Ellington Human Sciences Building on campus, 2627 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Alumni can experience a hands-on culinary learning environment at this special session of MTSU’s Fundamentals of Culinary Arts course. Led by Cindy Ayers, master instructor in Nutrition and Food Science, guests will “audit the course” for the day, observing students as they work through an afternoon of test cooking and baking, and will be treated to a taste

test of some of the dishes by the session’s end.

Space is limited. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot at the free event and learn more about parking.

• The Rock & Roll Monologues, 6 p.m. Monday, April 13, Room 306 of Peck Hall on campus, 134 Old Main Circle. Steve Severn, English professor and chair of the Department of English, will lead a discussion on the intersection of poetry and popular music, exploring how rock and roll songs by artists Jim Croce, Steely Dan, Bruce Springsteen and Alvvays use the dramatic monologue — a classic poetic form — to tell powerful stories through music.

Email [email protected] to reserve a spot for the free event (though drop-ins are welcome), and learn more about parking.

• Homegrown Conservation with Dr. Doug Tallamy, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, at the Keathley University Center Theater, 1524 Military Memorial. Tallamy, a famed conservationist who advocates for the protection and propagation of native plants, will feature in a reception, keynote address, and book signing, all free and open to the public. Tallamy launched the “Homegrown National Park” movement to teach the everyday

person how to build biodiversity, or a homegrown “national park,” in their very own backyards and how these small, local actions can make a big impact. The MTSU Center for Energy and Sustainability organized the talk, and the Distinguished Lecture Fund funded the event.

Click here to register. Those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve a spot since space is limited.

Contact Kristen Hargis, assistant manager for energy and sustainability, at [email protected] for more

information.

• Alumni discounts for Blue Raider softball and baseball games MT Softball vs. New Mexico State at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17, and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Blue Raider Softball Field, 1846 MTSU Blvd. MT Baseball vs Delaware at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17, and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Reese Smith Jr. Field on campus, 635 Champion Way. Click here to buy discounted tickets in honor of Alumni Spring Showcase week.

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