MTSU Summer STEM Camp Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the second Middle Tennessee State University College of Basic and Applied Sciences summer STEM camp.

This summer, from June 19-23, the college will triple the number of participants and increase the number of faculty and departments involved with the camp highlighting science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Students entering grades 9 through 12 can come to the camp and receive a taste of biology, chemistry, math, science education, physics and engineering technology through fun activities and events with actual professors in a college setting.

Participants can explore rivers, education or quantum computers — or visit the MTSU Flight Operations Center (Aerospace) at Murfreesboro Airport, and Creamery (Agriculture) or observatory (Astronomy) on campus. Fun extras include spending time in the Student Union game room, Campus Recreation Center and movie theater.

The in-person camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Registration before April 15 will be $200 per person and include meals, activities, trips, supplies, T-shirt and more. The fee after April 15 will be $250.

The registration deadline is May 15. To register, visit www.mtsu.edu/cbas/CBASSTEMSummercamp.php.

The camp is a collaboration with the MTSU Tennessee STEM Education Center.

For more information, call 615-898-2613.