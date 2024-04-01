MTSU Softball Walks-off FIU to Seal the Series

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – March 30, 2024 – Middle Tennessee softball (17-21, 5-7) won game three on Saturday over FIU (14-20, 2-7) on a walk-off in the ninth inning. Ansley Blevins would total five RBI with two home runs in Saturday’s game.

By the Numbers

· 7 – Home runs by Blevins in conference play leads the league

· 11 – hit-by-pitches for Ava Tepe on the season leads CUSA

· 11 – wins by Carcich ties the league lead

Up Next

The Blue Raiders will travel to Huntsville, Texas for a conference series starting on April 5 at 6 p.m. CT.

Source: MTSU

