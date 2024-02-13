MTSU Softball Season Tickets on Sale Now

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – February 12, 2024 – On the heels of a Conference USA Championship and a season that ended in an NCAA Regional Final, the Middle Tennessee softball program announced today they will be selling season tickets for the first time in school history. The Blue Raiders won 42 games last year and had three wins over nationally ranked opponents.

Prices for the 2024 season will be $40 for season tickets and $5 for single game tickets.

Fans can now purchase season tickets online by clicking here. Please note all softball season tickets will be mobile tickets, and immediately available in your “Account Manager” account following purchase. Fans may then add their tickets directly to their smartphone’s wallet. For any questions, please email [email protected] or call 615-898-5261

Starting March 1 vs. Army, the Blue Raiders are scheduled to host 24 home games in 2024, running through the final series of the regular season on May 3 vs. New Mexico State.

“I want to thank all of our fans who supported us in our 2023 championship campaign,” said head coach Jeff Breeden . “I hope to see the same support in 2024 as we take this to another level. Your season ticket support will elevate this program to new heights.”

The 42-20 record last year was the best record in program history, culminating in an appearance in the Tuscaloosa Regional Final after winning the CUSA tournament championship. MTSU earned a national rank of No. 23 at the season’s end from Softball America.

About Blue Raider Softball Field

The Blue Raider Softball Field was built in 1994. Middle Tennessee unveiled its newly renovated softball complex on April 18, 2006. The $500,000 enhancement project included a concession stand, public restrooms, two camera decks, new dugouts and a landscaped entrance area.



In 2020, Blue Raider Softball Field received another set of upgrades: a video board and padded outfield walls. The new video board stretches just over 27-feet wide by just over 14-feet tall and replaced the original scoreboard. The 16:9 ratio displays LED video.

Middle Tennessee didn’t waste any time planning and executing another round of upgrades. University and athletic department officials cut ribbon on Feb. 8, 2021 to signify the completion of Blue Raider Softball Field’s newest update: bench back and chair back seating as well as a brick entryway. Read about the latest upgrades to Blue Raider Softball field here

Source: MTSU

More Sports News