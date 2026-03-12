MTSU Softball Rolls Past Eastern Ky. 9-1 Behind Dominant Pitching

March 11, 2026 — Middle Tennessee cruised past Eastern Kentucky 9-1 in six innings at Blue Raider Softball Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Blue Raiders (12-10) pounded out eight hits and scored in five of six innings while four pitchers held the Colonels (11-13) to just two hits.

Eastern Kentucky scored its only run on a first-inning error, but Middle Tennessee answered immediately and never looked back. Lexi Medlock’s two-run double in the second made it 3-1, Ansley Blevins launched a solo homer in the fourth, and Jana Want added an RBI double in the fifth to push the lead to 6-1.

The Blue Raiders’ bench sealed it in the sixth. Lilly Bethune singled, Aubrey Baker drove her in with an RBI single, and Sabria Ritto crushed a pinch-hit two-run homer to trigger the run rule.

Player Stats Braelyn Hall (W, 4-4) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO Bayle Hunnicutt (L, 5-4) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO Lexi Medlock 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI Sabria Ritto 1-1, HR, 2 RBI

Braelyn Hall earned the win by retiring all six batters she faced over the final two innings. The Colonels’ best chance after the first came in the fourth when back-to-back singles were erased by a double play.

