MTSU Softball Hosts Blue Raider Classic 2026

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Softball is finally home at the Blue Raider Softball Field this weekend. The Blue Raiders will play four games between Friday and Saturday, and host one neutral site game on Sunday as part of the Blue Raider Classic. Middle Tennessee will play Akron at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 27 to kick off the tournament. The Blue Raiders will then take on UT Martin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Middle Tennessee will finish the weekend of competition against Akron at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Blue Raider Notes

Mady Pint slugged 1.250 during the UF Softball Tournament, all four of her hits on the weekend falling for extra bases.

slugged 1.250 during the UF Softball Tournament, all four of her hits on the weekend falling for extra bases. Lexi Medlock leads Middle Tennessee in OPS, on base percentage, walks and is tied for the most extra base hits on the team.

leads Middle Tennessee in OPS, on base percentage, walks and is tied for the most extra base hits on the team. Braelyn Hall leads the Blue Raiders in strikeouts with 28, that figure seventh in Conference USA.

leads the Blue Raiders in strikeouts with 28, that figure seventh in Conference USA. The Blue Raider pitching staff holds a .259 opponent batting average on the season, the best of all competing teams at the Blue Raider Classic.

Skyhawk Notes

UT Martin enters the weekend with a 9-5 record under head coach Chelsea Farmer in her third season.

Avary Makarewicz leads the Skyhawks at the plate, slugging .886 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

UT Martin boasts a .325 team batting average, marking the best of all competing teams at the Blue Raider Classic.

Natalie Kreuziger and Ashtyn Green dominate the circle for the Skyhawks, combining for eight starts, 46.1 innings pitched and 30 strikeouts.

Series History

The all-time series against UT Martin is 35-15-1 in favor of Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders won the most recent matchup against the Skyhawks on March 19 last season and currently hold a three-game winning streak against UT Martin.

Zip Notes

Akron enters the weekend with a 5-10 record under head coach Craig Nicholson in his fourth season.

The Zips have slugged 11 home runs this season, tied for the most by a team competing in the Blue Raider Classic.

Meagan Lee leads Akron in batting average, doubles and hits, her 17 hits tied for eighth in the Mid-American Conference.

Madie Jamrog owns the circle for the Zips with seven starts, 41.2 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts and a .287 opponent batting average.

Series History

The all-time series with Akron is tied at 1-1, the Zips winning the most recent matchup during the 2024 season.

Keeping Up with the Blue Raiders

