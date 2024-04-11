MTSU Softball Homers Three Times in Wednesday’s Victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee softball (18-24, 5-10) hit three home runs on Wednesday night to win at Lipscomb (15-24, 4-8).

Lipscomb starter, Laine Barefoot came into Wednesday’s game with a 5-9 record. In the top of the first, she would retire the Blue Raiders in order.

Claire Woods would start in the circle for MTSU with a 2-4 record. She left two Bison runners on-base to keep the game tied after one.

By the Numbers

· 6 – home runs by Tepe is the second highest on the team

· 46 – hits on the year for Echols is tied for the most in CUSA

· 12 – home runs by Blevins leads the team and is the second highest in CUSA

· 40 – home runs by MTSU leads CUSA

· 12 – wins for Carcich is tied for the most in CUSA.

Source: MTSU

