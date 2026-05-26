MTSU Softball Announces Summer Camp Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Softball and Head Coach Jeff Breeden have announced the 2026 summer camp schedule.

This summer will feature three camps at the Blue Raider Softball Field. All camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

Camp Dates & Information

June 16 – Lil Raider Camp: Grades 1-6, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $75

June 17 – College Exposure Camp: Grades 7-12, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., $125

August 15 – College Exposure Camp: Grades 7-12, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., $200

To sign up and for more information, visit https://www.mtsusoftballcamps.com/.

Source: MTSU

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