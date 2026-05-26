Home Sports College Sports MTSU Softball Announces Summer Camp Schedule

MTSU Softball Announces Summer Camp Schedule

By
Michael Carpenter
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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Softball and Head Coach Jeff Breeden have announced the 2026 summer camp schedule.

This summer will feature three camps at the Blue Raider Softball Field. All camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

Camp Dates & Information

  • June 16 – Lil Raider Camp: Grades 1-6, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $75
  • June 17 – College Exposure Camp: Grades 7-12, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., $125
  • August 15 – College Exposure Camp: Grades 7-12, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., $200

To sign up and for more information, visit https://www.mtsusoftballcamps.com/.

Source: MTSU

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