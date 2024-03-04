MTSU Softball Announces Promotional Calendar for 2024

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2024 Softball promotional calendar, which features theme nights, giveaway items, and fun activities.
Blue Raider Softball opens its home slate with the MTSU Invitational on March 1-3. Throughout the tournament, season ticket holders will be able to pick up their inaugural Blue Raider Softball Season Ticket Holder Gift – Limited Edition Seat Cushion (limited to the first 100 season tickets purchased).
March 5 vs. Detroit Mercy | CUSA Champion Celebration
· Softball Poster Giveaway
· CUSA Champs T-Shirt Giveaway
March 13 vs. South Dakota | Pediatric Cancer Awareness
· Gold Ribbon Giveaway
March 15 vs. LA Tech | 80s Night
· 40 oz MTSU Tumbler Giveaway
March 16 vs. LA Tech | Spring Cleaning
· Miscellaneous giveaway items from the marketing vault.
March 17 vs. LA Tech | Shamrockin’ With the Raiders
· Lucky Clover Necklaces and St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirt Giveaway
March 20 vs. Austin Peay | Breast Cancer Awareness Night
· Pink Ribbons and Pink Water Bottle Giveaway
March 28 vs. FIU | 90s Night
· 90’s Themed T-Shirt Giveaway
March 29 vs. FIU | Green Game
· #ContinueTheConversation Green Bracelet Giveaway
March 30 vs. FIU | Blue Raider Kids Club Day
April 12 vs. Liberty | 2000s Night
· MTSU Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway
April 13 vs. Liberty | Military Appreciation Night
· MTSU American Flag Trucker Hat Giveaway
April 14 vs. Liberty | Bark in the Park
April 17 vs. Liberty | Dollar Dog Night
· MTSU Pit Viper Sunglasses Giveaway
May 3 vs. NM State | Movie Night
· Movie Themed T-Shirt Giveaway
May 4 vs. NM State | Parton in the Park
· MTSU Softball Mini Bat Giveaway
May 5 vs. NM State | Senior Day
Ticketing Information
For the first time, Blue Raider Softball is now a ticketed sport!
Season Tickets are $40. https://bit.ly/42B2Ssa
Single Game tickets are $5. https://bit.ly/3uTOWNn
*All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.