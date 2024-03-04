MTSU Softball Announces Promotional Calendar for 2024

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2024 Softball promotional calendar, which features theme nights, giveaway items, and fun activities.

Blue Raider Softball opens its home slate with the MTSU Invitational on March 1-3. Throughout the tournament, season ticket holders will be able to pick up their inaugural Blue Raider Softball Season Ticket Holder Gift – Limited Edition Seat Cushion (limited to the first 100 season tickets purchased).

March 5 vs. Detroit Mercy | CUSA Champion Celebration

· Softball Poster Giveaway

· CUSA Champs T-Shirt Giveaway

March 13 vs. South Dakota | Pediatric Cancer Awareness

· Gold Ribbon Giveaway

March 15 vs. LA Tech | 80s Night

· 40 oz MTSU Tumbler Giveaway

March 16 vs. LA Tech | Spring Cleaning

· Miscellaneous giveaway items from the marketing vault.

March 17 vs. LA Tech | Shamrockin’ With the Raiders

· Lucky Clover Necklaces and St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirt Giveaway

March 20 vs. Austin Peay | Breast Cancer Awareness Night

· Pink Ribbons and Pink Water Bottle Giveaway

March 28 vs. FIU | 90s Night

· 90’s Themed T-Shirt Giveaway

March 29 vs. FIU | Green Game

· #ContinueTheConversation Green Bracelet Giveaway

March 30 vs. FIU | Blue Raider Kids Club Day

April 12 vs. Liberty | 2000s Night

· MTSU Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway

April 13 vs. Liberty | Military Appreciation Night

· MTSU American Flag Trucker Hat Giveaway

April 14 vs. Liberty | Bark in the Park

April 17 vs. Liberty | Dollar Dog Night

· MTSU Pit Viper Sunglasses Giveaway

May 3 vs. NM State | Movie Night

· Movie Themed T-Shirt Giveaway

May 4 vs. NM State | Parton in the Park

· MTSU Softball Mini Bat Giveaway

May 5 vs. NM State | Senior Day

Ticketing Information

For the first time, Blue Raider Softball is now a ticketed sport!

Season Tickets are $40. https://bit.ly/42B2Ssa

Single Game tickets are $5. https://bit.ly/3uTOWNn

Make sure to follow along with MTSU Athletics on all social media channels to keep up to date with additional information and more in-depth information about each game.

*All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.

Source: MTSU

