MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family

Middle Tennessee Fan Day is back and better than ever in 2022, as the Blue Raider football team welcomes fans from across the mid-state to Floyd Stadium to kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, August 21.

The FREE and open-to-the-public event runs from 3-5 p.m., with plenty of activities to get the whole family involved, including inflatables, giveaways, free concessions (hotdogs, chips, and drinks), and autograph sessions with the 2022 football team.

Live music from the band “Everyday People” will entertain as fans get a chance to mingle in the crowd. Many of MT Athletics’ Corporate Sponsors will also be on hand to pass out promotional materials to all.

The Ticket Office will have Football Season tickets on sale for all the exciting action coming to Floyd Stadium this fall. Season ticket holders who renewed their tickets prior to May 31st will be able to pick up their exclusive Blackout T-shirt for MTSU’s game against UTSA on September 30th.

The Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) will also be there to answer any questions fans may have about becoming a member and will have an exclusive giveaway for any current members in attendance.

MT Athletics will also have #BLUEnited Yard Signs available for pick up and encourage all MT fans to show their Blue Raider pride by placing the signs in their front yard.

For fans looking to restock, or just stock up, on new Blue Raider gear for the upcoming season, Lightning’s Locker Room, powered by Textbook Brokers, will be open at their Gate 2 location.

Mark your calendars and make plans NOW to bring the entire family to enjoy this longstanding Blue Raider tradition as we kick off our 2022-2023 athletic year!