MTSU’s Willis Earns All-America Recognition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – HERO Sports announced the 2024 Group of Five All-American Teams today and Middle Tennessee’s Holden Willis was among those honored. Willis, who was a College Football News Honorable Mention All-American in an announcement Wednesday, was selected as a second team tight end.

Willis, a redshirt senior from Greenback, Tenn., enjoyed a career season in 2024 with 53 receptions for 871 yards and six touchdowns. He led the team in touchdown grabs and yards while sharing the team lead in total catches.

Willis, who was second on the team with 12 explosive plays, is currently ranked third nationally in receiving yards for a tight end and is sixth in total receptions.

Source: MTSU

