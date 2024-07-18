MTSU’s Vattiato Named to AFCA Allstate Good Works Team

MURFREESBORO – The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was announced today, and Middle Tennessee’s Nicholas Vattiato was named to the list.

Vattiato, a redshirt junior with a 3.9 GPA, is coming off a season where he became just the third different quarterback in MTSU history to record a 3,000-yard passing season. The Plantation, Fla., native had 3,092 passing yards on 286 completions to go with 23 touchdowns.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field. This year’s 178 nominees champion causes including mental health awareness, youth mentorship, hunger relief, domestic abuse prevention, and many more. In addition to being actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, each player must also maintain strong academic standing to be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The final roster of 23 award recipients announced later in September will bring together:

11 players from the NCAA FBS

11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)

1 honorary head coach

All members are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists who look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

Source: MTSU

