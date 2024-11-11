MTSU’s Strong Start Fades in 37-17 Loss to Liberty

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee’s fast start wasn’t enough to prevent a 37-17 loss to Liberty on Saturday at Floyd Stadium, as a 20-point second quarter by the Flames proved decisive.

The Blue Raiders (3-7, 2-4) struck first when Nicholas Vattiato connected with Hayes Sutton for a 6-yard touchdown pass. However, Liberty (6-2, 4-2) responded with a devastating second-quarter performance that built a 27-7 halftime lead.

Vattiato finished with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter strike to Terry Wilkins that briefly energized the crowd of 13,500. Holden Willis contributed 81 receiving yards, while Zeke Rankin added a 48-yard field goal late in the game.

Middle Tennessee’s defense improved in the second half but couldn’t overcome the earlier deficit. The Blue Raiders will look to snap their losing streak on the road next week.

