MTSU’s Stones River Chamber Players Close Season with Free Spring Concert March 27

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU’s Stones River Chamber Players will conclude their 2022-23 performance season Monday, March 27, with a spring public concert featuring works by American and European composers.

The acclaimed faculty ensemble-in-residence’s free performance begins at 7 p.m. Central March 27 in Hinton Hall inside the School of Music’s Wright Music Building, located at 1439 Faulkinberry Drive in Murfreesboro.

Music lovers who can’t attend in person can enjoy the ensemble’s MTSU Arts performance online at https://mtsu.edu/musiclivestream.

The program for this spring finale concert features:

American composer Jenni Brandon’s “Sequoia Trio,” performed by MTSU music facultyDavid Cyzakon oboe, Todd Waldecker on clarinet and Conor Bell on bassoon.

A world premiere of a new work by MTSU faculty composerPaul Osterfield, presented by saxophonistDon Aliquo, horn player Angela DeBoer and percussionist Brian Mueller.

“Three Pieces,” the late French composer and music educator Nadia Boulanger’s work, arranged by Katherine Needleman and performed by oboist Cyzak and MTSU faculty cellistAmber Den Exterand pianist Eunbyol Ko.

New York-based composer and percussionist Gordon Stout’s “Skylark Orange Circles,” presented by MTSU faculty percussionists Mueller andChris Dye.

Redmond, Washington, composer and pianist Bruce Stark’s “Suite,” performed by MTSU music professors DeBoer on French horn,David Louckyon trombone and Arunesh Nadgir on piano.

“Jazz Suite” by Pittsburgh- and Manhattan-based composer and pianist Mary Lou Williams, arranged by MTSU facultyJamey Simmonsand Mueller and featuring Simmons on trumpet, Chris Combest on tuba, Mueller on percussion and Aliquo on saxophone.

More information on the Stones River Chamber Players is available at https://www.mtsu.edu/music/srcp.php.

For details on more MTSU School of Music performances, call 615-898-2493 or visit https://www.mtsumusic.com and click on the “Concerts” button.