MTSU’s School of Music to Spread Holiday Joy at Annual ‘Messiah’ Concert

Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Music students will spread melodic and lyrical joy as they help usher in the holiday season with George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Nov. 17.

The MTSU Schola Cantorum, comprising of MTSU’s School of Music’s top upper-division vocal majors and graduate students, will perform alongside a professional orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Hinton Hall inside the Wright Music Building at 1439 Faulkinberry Drive.

Free parking is available on campus on weekends.

The performance will be conducted by School of Music’s vocal performance professor Raphael Bundage, director of choral activities who has worked at the university for nearly 40 years.

Tickets are $25 and can only be purchased online at https://bit.ly/4fubLcc or the Tucker Theatre box office.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and entry will be prohibited after the performance begins. The concert is expected to last just over an hour.

Between 45 and 50 MTSU Schola Cantorum students will participate in the upcoming performance, which will include solo performances by MTSU students Kevin Salter, a music major from Mt. Juliet; Abigail Miller, a music major from Cookeville; Warren Quandt, a music major from Murfreesboro; and Jacob Capistrant, a music major from Smyrna.

Handel’s “Messiah” was first performed in Dublin on April 13, 1742. Handel, a German-British musician who introduced Londoners to Italian opera in the early 18th century, composed the English-language “Messiah” oratorio in 1741. His patron, Charles Jennens, used scripture from the King James Bible and the Anglican Communion’s Book of Common Prayer to create the text for the three-part libretto’s popular recitatives, arias and choruses.

For more information on concerts and events in the MTSU School of Music, call 615-898-2493 or visit the Concert Calendar link.

For details on joining the Middle Tennessee Choral Society, visit https://mtchoralsociety.org.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email