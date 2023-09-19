MTSU’s Sam Brumfield Earns CUSA Player of the Week Honors

MURFREESBORO (9-18-2023) – Middle Tennessee redshirt junior Sam Brumfield was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Blue Raiders to a 35-14 win over Murray State.

Brumfield, from Pearl, Miss., registered a career-high 13 tackles including 10 solo stops to lead the Blue Raider defense. Brumfield also added 1.5 TFLs, a sack and forced a fumble for the second straight game. The linebacker ranks second nationally in forced fumbles while also entering the Colorado State game as the team’s leading tackler.

Overall, this was the 88th conference player of the week winner under Head Coach Rick Stockstill with 39 coming in Conference USA and 49 from the Sun Belt. A total of 27 have been on offense, 38 on defense and 23 on special teams.

Source: MTSU

