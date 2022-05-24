MTSU’s Public Radio Station Launches New Radio App Available in App Store, Google Play

WMOT-FM, Middle Tennessee State University’s public radio station, recently launched a new way to experience the independent, American Roots station’s programming with its new radio app, now available in the iOS App Store and via Google Play.

The radio app will allow listeners to tune into a livestream of WMOT’s programming from anywhere around the world. App users will also be able to access WMOT’s on-demand content, including recent interviews and performances, such as “Wired In,” “Words and Music,” and “Finally Friday.”

“We’re excited to offer our listeners a new way to experience WMOT’s programming,” said Executive Director Val Hoeppner. “Our new app will make it easier than ever for people to connect with the American roots music they love, whether they’re at home or on the go.”

The WMOT app allows listeners to pause and rewind live audio, view the program schedule, and even wake up to WMOT with the alarm feature.

Other app features include:

Livestreaming of WMOT anywhere they have an internet connection.

DVR-like controls (pause, rewind, and fast forward). Listeners can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick back up right where they left off. Or rewind to catch anything they might have missed.

An integrated program schedule for the station.

A background feature that allows users to browse the web or use other apps while streaming the station.

On Demand availability for its signature radio shows, including “The String,” “The Local Brew,” “The List,” “SongTellers,” “Strange Roots Radio,” “The Old Fashioned” and “Somebody Say Amen.”

Access to the music editorial section of their website.

Social sharing tools in the player which make it easy to let your network know you’re listening to WMOT.

The WMOT listener-powered radio app is brought to you by Middle Tennessee State University and Public Media Apps. For more information, please visit WMOT.org.

About WMOT

WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to building community around Nashville’s musical heritage, enriching our listeners’ lives by championing music discovery, curating live music experiences and training the next generation of leaders in the media and entertainment industries.