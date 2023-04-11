MTSU’s Malashka Selected in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK CITY – Kseniya Malashka has been selected by the Chicago Sky in the third round of the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday evening, becoming the fifth player in program history to earn a spot in the WNBA Draft from Middle Tennessee State University.

She joins Alysha Clark (2010; Second Round; 17th Pick to San Antonio), Amber Holt (2008; First Round; 9th Pick to Connecticut), Chrissy Givens (2007; Third Round; 31st Pick to Phoenix) and Cheyenne Parker (2015; First Round; 5th Pick to Chicago) as former Lady Raiders to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Clark and Parker are currently active on rosters in the league with Clark having recently signed with the Las Vegas Aces and Parker set to enter her third consecutive season in Atlanta. All five players played under Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Insell.

Malashka averaged 15.1 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game in 2022-23, playing in a role that brought her off the bench through the season – earning her Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year for the second straight season. She helped lead the Lady Raiders to a 28-5 record, NCAA Tournament appearance, a Conference USA Regular Season and Tournament title, plus a top 25 ranking through a majority of the conference season.

Playing in 128 games during her collegiate career, Malashka scored 1,207 career points and grabbed 550 rebounds. She added an impressive 165 blocks, including 55 in 2022-23. For her career, she shot over 42.6 percent from the field.

Among her most notable performances during her final season in Murfreesboro was a late season, 27-point performance against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 25, 2023. In just 27 minutes, she posted an impressive 27 points that was capped by the game winning basket with two seconds remaining and a clean block at the buzzer to secure the victory.

Source: MTSU