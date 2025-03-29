MTSU’s Jacob Johnson Named CUSA Winter Spirit Of Service Winner

DALLAS – Middle Tennessee men’s basketball student-athlete Jacob Johnson has been named winner of the Winter Spirit of Service award for MTSU, as announced by the Conference USA office Friday afternoon. The award honors student-athletes who continuously give back through community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their respective sports. The Spirit of Service Award is presented three times throughout the season, with Friday’s honorees representing track and field and basketball. Award recipients are nominated by their institutions.

Redshirt senior Johnson dedicated his off-court hours to a number of events within the community, working with Special Olympics Tennessee at a local bowling event for the program and athletes. assisting with a basketball clinic at a Murfreesboro area elementary school and working with younger grades during Literacy Week.

The Minneapolis, Minn., native is pursuing a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership and boasts a 3.83 GPA. He made 20 appearances for the Blue Raiders this season, averaging 9.7 minutes per contest.

2024-25 Winter Spirit of Service Award Recipients

Gabrielle Bryan, Indoor Track and Field, FIU

Samiya Steele, Women’s Basketball, Jacksonville State

Braden Garrison, Indoor Track and Field, Kennesaw State

Beau Backes, Indoor Track and Field, Liberty

Isla Airey, Women’s Basketball, Louisiana Tech

Jacob Johnson , Men’s Basketball, Middle Tennessee

Molly Kaiser, Women’s Basketball, New Mexico State

Noah Jirgens, Indoor Track and Field, UTEP

Tyler Olden, Men’s Basketball WKU

Source: MTSU

