MTSU Running Back Named to 2023 Doak Walker Watch List

DALLAS – Middle Tennessee running back Frank Peasant has been tabbed for the 2023 Doak Walker Award Watch List the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday. Peasant is one of four backs from CUSA to make the list.

Peasant, a member of CUSA’s preseason watch list, appeared in 13 games in 2022 for the Blue Raiders, who finished 8-5 with a win over San Diego State in the easypost Hawai’i Bowl. The Pensacola, Fla., native carried 182 times for 774 yards and nine rushing scores last year, while also catching 28 passes for 286 yards and another two touchdowns.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Honoring the legends of sports for 33 years, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum celebrates outstanding success in athletics. Based in Dallas, the series features major figures from a variety of sports. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum includes four luncheons and the prestigious Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Source: MTSU Sports

