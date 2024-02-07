MTSU Releases 2024 Outdoor Track & Field schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee’s Track and Field head coach Keith Vroman has announced the 2024 outdoor season schedule, which includes seven regular season meets and three postseason meets.

The Blue Raiders will open the season on the road in Atlanta, Ga. on March 15-16 hosted by Georgia Tech.

The competition resumes in Gainesville, Fla. for the Florida Relays on March 29-30 along with the Raleigh Relays the same weekend.

MTSU will have four meets in April with the Tennessee Relays on April 5-6 and the Bryan Clay Invitational following that in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 11-13. Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge and the

Penn Relays will close out the regular season on April 25-27 before the start of the postseason.

The Blue Raiders will start the postseason off in El Paso, Texas with UTEP hosting the Conference USA Outdoor Championships on May 10-12. Those qualifying athletes will attend the NCAA Regionals in Lexington, Ky. on May 22-25 before closing out the season on June 5-8 at the NCAA Nationals in Eugene, Ore.

View the full outdoor schedule here.

Source: MTSU