MTSU Professor Reportedly Killed in Dekalb County Shooting

Deputies are investigating a Dekalb County shooting involving a woman identified as an MTSU professor.

Deputies responded early December 4 to Smithville Highway near Captain’s Point Road. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult woman deceased in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds, according to District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway. A loaded and cocked handgun was discovered next to her and was determined to be hers. She was identified as 41-year-old Ashleigh E. McKinzie.

An adult male, 27-year-old Todd C. Stanton, was also at the scene when deputies arrived. A handgun belonging to him was found on the hood of his truck. Officials say he is cooperating with investigators. No criminal charges have been filed.

Dunaway requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and both agencies are working together to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as evidence continues to be evaluated.

McKinzie served on the faculty of the MTSU Department of Sociology and Anthropology. The department shared condolences with her family, colleagues, and students and encouraged those affected to seek available campus support services.

