MTSU Professor Charged in Theft, Forgery, and Official Misconduct Investigation

May 8, 2025 – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has resulted in the arrest of an MTSU professor.

On May 9, 2024, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents joined the Comptroller in investigating allegations of financial crimes against MTSU students. Investigators obtained the personal financial records of Don Hong (DOB 3/11/1960) and determined that Hong used his position to steal state funds between 2020 and 2024.

On Monday, the Rutherford County grand jury indicted Hong on two counts of Theft, one count of Forgery, one count of Criminal Simulation, one count of Official Misconduct, one count of Official Oppression and one count of Retaliation. On Wednesday, he was booked into the Rutherford County jail on a $500,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Source: TBI

