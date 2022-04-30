MTSU President Sidney McPhee Elected to NCAA Board of Directors for Third Time

Will represent Conference USA on Division I’s top governing body through August 2024

Conference USA announced that Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee will serve as its representative on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors through August 2024.

The Board of Directors is the top governing body for Division I, responsible for strategy and policy and overseeing legislation and management of the division. It focuses on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education; reviews and approves policies and procedures governing the infractions program; and approves an annual budget.

“Dr. McPhee is an exceptional leader with extensive experience in NCAA governance and we are delighted to have him represent the conference on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors during this extremely complex and challenging time in college athletics,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “His experience and ability to represent our membership’s views at the national level will provide great value, not only to our conference, but to the overall collegiate landscape.”

This is the third stint on the NCAA board for McPhee, who previously served as a director from 2003 to 2007 and 2010 to 2013.

“I am honored to be elected a third time to the NCAA Division I governing board — and it is an even greater honor to represent Conference USA in this important duty,” McPhee said.

The 24-member board includes 20 presidents and chancellors, one from each of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and 10 from the remaining 22 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision and Division I conferences. It also has seats for the chair of the NCAA Division I Council; a faculty athletics representative; a senior woman administrator representative and a student-athlete.