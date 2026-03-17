MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee to retire at end of year

Dr. Sidney A. McPhee, president of Middle Tennessee State University for more than a quarter century, announced Tuesday, March 17, he will retire as the institution’s chief executive officer when his contract ends in December.

McPhee, who has served as MTSU’s leader since January 2001, formally delivered his decision through a letter presented to Board of Trustees Chairman Stephen B. Smith at the end of the president’s report at the conclusion of Tuesday’s trustees meeting.

McPhee told trustees that, as a tenured professor, he plans to take a sabbatical to retool and prepare to ultimately return to the faculty in the College of Education.

“It has been the greatest professional honor of my life to serve as the 10th president of this remarkable institution for more than a quarter-century,” he said.

He added that he “will work every remaining day of my term to continue the progress and success of our great university,” adding that “there is still much to be done.”

McPhee briefly reflected on his work as president, saying, “Our work speaks for itself.” He credited “the support of the many administrators, faculty and staff who have given their time and talents over the years to strengthen and sustain our institution.”

You can view his remarks at https://youtu.be/gDYOxuFTiHQ.

However, after McPhee’s remarks, Smith extended “our deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. McPhee for his steadfast and visionary leadership of our institution.”

“He has presided over $2 billion in new construction, renovations, and improvements to our campus,” Smith said. “The beautiful campus we enjoy today was shaped through his and his team’s vision and persistence.”

Smith also singled out major projects under McPhee’s watch, such as MTSU’s $147 million Science Coordinator of Innovation, anchored by the 250,000-square-foot Science Building that opened in 2014; the in-progress expansion of Aerospace flight training to an almost $100 million facility in Shelbyville; and the creation of almost 40 new graduate and undergraduate programs, two colleges and more than 20 institutes and centers.

“This is not goodbye, as he has time still on the clock this year as we make additional gains,” Smith said. “But today, on behalf of us all, and me personally, thank you, Sidney. We salute you.”

Smith said trustees will soon announce search criteria and process for selecting MTSU’s new leader and that he hopes to fill the role by year’s end.

Trustees also:

Passed a resolution thanking McPhee for his service and accomplishments and accepting his retirement decision.

Authorized the Executive and Governance Committee to select an executive search firm to aid in selecting McPhee’s successor.

Click for More News

In other business, trustees:

Approved McPhee’s recommendation to name Drew Harpool as vice president for business and finance. Harpool, who joined the university in 2021, has been serving in the role as interim since June 2025.

Approved McPhee’s recommendation to add the title of vice president to James Floyd, the university’s general counsel and secretary to the Board of Trustees. McPhee said the additional title better reflects Floyd’s current duties and aligns with peer institutions.

Approved a new master of science degree in mechatronic systems engineering, which next goes to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, for consideration.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email