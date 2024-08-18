MTSU NIL Store Unveils Officially Licensed NIL Apparel for Athletes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink has announced the launch of the MTSU NIL Store, providing officially licensed merchandising opportunities to Middle Tennessee State University student-athletes.

The MTSU NIL Store will provide MTSU fans the opportunity to place industry-leading payments directly into their favorite athlete’s pocket.

Part of the NIL Store network, the MTSU NIL Store team will continuously be onboarding new athletes and developing custom merchandise drops for individual athletes. All merchandise on the NIL Store is officially licensed by Middle Tennessee University.

Each student-athlete’s digital locker room includes a collection of core products which feature personalized names and numbers for applicable athletes.

The NIL Store is trusted by more than 10,000 athletes and 100 schools nationwide to provide high quality NIL apparel, with top payouts for athletes on every sale.

