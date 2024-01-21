MTSU Men’s Tennis offers Free Friday Junior Clinics

MUREFREESBORO, Tenn. — January 18, 2024 – Middle Tennessee men’s tennis will be offering a new Free Friday Clinic before match days on Fridays this spring. The clinic is for ages 5 to 12.

“This new Free Friday’s junior clinic is an exciting new initiative to get more junior players to try out tennis or just to hit some extra balls,” said MTSU Head Coach Jimmy Borendame . “Plus, with the clinics right before our matches we hope the players and families will stick around for our match just afterwards.”

The clinic would be every Friday the Blue Raiders have a home match and it would begin at 4 p.m. CT and last 40 to 45 minutes. In January and February, the clinic will be at the Adams Tennis Complex. In March and April, the clinic would be held on the courts of the new Outdoor Tennis Facility on the campus of MTSU weather permitting.

“The Blue Raider men’s team is all about paying it forward and getting the community involved any way we can,” said Coach Borendame.

This clinic is for all levels and abilities. Rackets and balls will be provided. All you would have to do is show up and be ready to play.

“Our Tennis community has been giving us so much love and support over the years. It is a pleasure to give back,” said Associate Head Coach Andrea Caligiana .

The dates are below:

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Mississippi State at 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 9`vs. Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Northwestern at 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Mar. 1 vs. Texas at 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Mar. 15 vs. Oklahoma at 4 p.m. CT

Source: MTSU

