MTSU Men’s Golf Wraps up Season at Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin

By
Michael Carpenter
-
mtsu golf
Photo from MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s golf heads to Franklin, Tenn., this week for the Mason Rudolph Championship. The tournament, hosted by Vanderbilt, takes place Monday through Wednesday with one round each day at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

MTSU is coming off an 11th-place finish at Mississippi State’s Mossy Oak Intercollegiate, where the Blue Raiders recorded their third-lowest 54-hole score of the season at 861. Their second-round score of 279 was the team’s third-lowest of the year.

Middle Tennessee is looking for its third team title at the Mason Rudolph Championship and its first since 2011.

Source: MTSU

TOURNAMENT INFO

Mason Rudolph Championship
Dates Monday, April 10 – Wednesday, April 12
Course Vanderbilt Legends Club

Franklin, Tenn.

Par 72, 7,100 yards
Format 18 holes each day
Teams (15) Ball State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Liberty, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Florida, Northern Illinois, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wofford
Live Scoring Golfstat

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here