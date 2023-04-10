MTSU Men’s Golf Wraps up Season at Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s golf heads to Franklin, Tenn., this week for the Mason Rudolph Championship. The tournament, hosted by Vanderbilt, takes place Monday through Wednesday with one round each day at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

MTSU is coming off an 11th-place finish at Mississippi State’s Mossy Oak Intercollegiate, where the Blue Raiders recorded their third-lowest 54-hole score of the season at 861. Their second-round score of 279 was the team’s third-lowest of the year.

Middle Tennessee is looking for its third team title at the Mason Rudolph Championship and its first since 2011.

Source: MTSU

