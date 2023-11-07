MTSU Men’s Basketball Wins Season Opener Over Northern Kentucky

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s basketball dominated from the opening tip against Northern Kentucky on Monday night, peaking with a 13-points run while rushing out to a 24-point halftime lead before triumphing 74-57 in the Murphy Center in MTSU’s first game of the 2023-24 season.

The Blue Raiders (1-0) made over 50 percent of their shots from the field in the first half (16-for-31), while holding the Norse (0-1) to just 6-for-20 shooting in the game’s first 20 minutes, including a 0-for-7 half beyond the arc. Northern Kentucky fought back in the second half, at one point pulling the game within 11 points, but Middle Tennessee controlled the flow of the game until the final horn to ease to a comfortable 17-point win.

Four Blue Raiders finished the night in double figures in the scoring column, led by 14 points from Elias King and Camryn Weston. King made four of his seven attempts for three-points on the night, while Weston went 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. Justin Bufford trailed close behind with 13 points, followed by 10 points off the bench from Jacob Johnson.

Source: MTSU

