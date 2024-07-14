MTSU Men’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Conference USA has released Middle Tennessee men’s basketball’s 2024-25 conference lineup, as announced by the league office Thursday. The slate is headlined by the Blue Raider’s conference opener at FIU and a home opening contest against Kennesaw State inside the Murphy Center.

“We’re looking forward to yet another challenging season of CUSA basketball,” said Head Coach Nick McDevitt . “With so many quality teams in the league, winning home games is a must in order to compete for a championship. Our players are really looking foward to playing in front of our Blue Raider fans in the Murphy Center!”

MTSU will face off against all nine conference opponents in a home-and-home series for the 18 league games. The Blue Raiders will welcome two teams (Western Kentucky and New Mexico State) who made the NCAA Tournament last season to Murfreesboro, as well as conference newcomer Kennesaw State.

Middle Tennessee kicks off the conference slate on the road, traveling south to Florida International Jan. 2. The second CUSA contest of the season sees the Blue Raiders head up to Lynchburg, Va. to take on the Liberty Flames Jan. 4.

The team heads home to Murfreesboro for the longest home stretch of the conference season following the contest with Liberty. The Blue Raiders will host the latest addition to CUSA, Kennesaw State, for the home opener at the Glass House Jan. 9. That same weekend, Jacksonville State returns to Murfreesboro for just the second time this century Jan. 11. The homestand concludes with MTSU going head-to-head with Western Kentucky Jan. 18. The Blue Raiders took the last contest in Murfreesboro with a competitive 74-72 win over the Hilltoppers.

Middle Tennessee hits the road once again the following weekend, traveling to Huntsville, Texas for just the third all-time meeting with Sam Houston Jan. 23. The Blue Raiders then head east to Ruston, La. Jan. 30 to face off against LA Tech. The two last faced off in the CUSA Championship quarterfinals last season, with MT downing the Bulldogs to advance to the semifinals.

The first half of the league schedule concludes with two home games. The Blue Raiders close out the month of January with a contest against New Mexico State on the 30th. The opening game of February pits the Blue Raiders against UTEP at the Murphy Center on the first of the month.

The back half of the conference schedule begins with a two-contest road trip. The Blue Raiders visit Jacksonville, Ala. Feb. 6 to take on Jacksonville State. Following that game, MT will play at the KSU Convocation Center for the first time Feb. 8, marking the first matchup in Kennesaw, Ga. between Kennesaw State and Middle Tennessee.

The longest road stand of the conference slate wraps up in Bowling Green, Ky., when MTSU squares off against WKU at E.A. Diddle Arena Feb. 15.

The penultimate homestand for the team sees LA Tech traveling to Murfreesboro Feb. 20 and Sam Houston visiting the Glass House for just the second time in history Feb. 22.

The last road trip of the regular season is out west to close out February and open up March. The Blue Raiders will first travel to Las Cruces, N.M. to wrap up the home-and-home series with New Mexico State Feb. 27. The final month of the regular season begins with an away matchup against UTEP March 1 in El Paso, Texas.

Ending the league season just as it began, the Blue Raiders will go head-to-head against Liberty March 6 at home and complete the CUSA regular season slate March 8 versus FIU in the Murphy Center.

The 2025 Conference USA Basketball Championships will be hosted at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., March 11-15.

Source: MTSU

